Chillicothe City Council approves new ordinances and audit

Local News September 26, 2023September 26, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Chillicothe City Website 2023
The Chillicothe City Council convened on September 25, making significant decisions that will impact the city’s infrastructure and services.

In a move to stay updated with international standards, the council approved the adoption of the 2015 Edition of the International Mechanical Code. According to City Clerk Amy Hess, the city had been operating under the 2006 edition until now.

Additionally, the council greenlit an ordinance that accepted a bid from Aerodynamic Lawn and Tree Cut. The company, which secured the contract for $118,500, will primarily focus on tree trimming around power lines, ensuring the safety and efficiency of Chillicothe Municipal Utilities.

Furthermore, the council gave its nod to the 2022-2023 audit.

In other discussions, the naming of the new industrial park and its streets was brought to the table. Council members have been tasked with emailing their suggestions to the city clerk. A final decision on the names is expected to be made in the upcoming October meeting.

