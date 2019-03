The Chillicothe City Council voted to hire two full-time employees during an executive session this week.

William (Billy) Cummings was hired as a firefighter/emergency medical technician with the condition of becoming a paramedic. Chillicothe City Clerk Roze Frampton reports he will begin his position April 1st. Hannah Hicks was hired as an assistant auditor and is to start in the position Monday, March 18th.

The Chillicothe City Council voted four to zero on both hirings.