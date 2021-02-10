Chillicothe City Council approves health insurance opt-out policy

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council approved ordinances authorizing an agreement with a financial advisor and adopting a health insurance opt-out policy the evening of February 8th.

City Administrator Darin Chappell reports the agreement is with McLiny and Company pursuant to getting funds for the street department and street projects for this year. The health insurance opt-out policy is for city employees who have insurance from other sources outside of the city insurance.

The council also approved a resolution allocating the one percent general sales tax to the general fund.

Various organizations supported by the city presented annual service contract reports regarding what the organizations have done and what they plan to do in the next year. Chappell notes funding for the organizations will be determined later in the budgeting process.

