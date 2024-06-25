Chillicothe City Council approves bid for police vehicles

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe City Council approved several ordinances on June 24th, including accepting bids for police vehicles and a fuel-forwarding skid system.

The council accepted a bid from Wow Woody’s for $82,520 for two 2025 Dodge Durango pursuit police package vehicles. Chillicothe Ford also submitted a bid of $94,885.52.

A bid from JDM Industrial, Incorporated for $406,000 was accepted for the fuel forwarding skid system on behalf of the Municipal Utilities Department.

In addition, the council approved the appointment of Amanda Fender to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and reappointed Cinthia Barnes Brobst to the Board of Adjustments.

City Administrator Rozanne Frampton reported that bids for the Hutchinson stormwater project are due on July 30th.

A preconstruction meeting is scheduled for June 27th for the AvGas project at the airport.

City Clerk Amy Hess informed the council that the Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association will be at the police station with an enforcement simulator on July 9th. Council members interested in attending should be present by 1 p.m.

A tourism meeting is scheduled for June 27th at noon, and city hall will be closed on July 4th.

Council Member Tom Ashbrook inquired about the outside audit, emphasizing the need for review by the mayor, city administrator, and city auditor before it is presented to council members.

Council Member Reed Dupy reported attending a Missouri Municipal League policy meeting in Columbia last week, where one of the main topics was illegal video gaming machines. Dupy also expressed concerns about maintenance at the hospital overseen by BJC and Saint Luke’s, noting that many lights were out during his last visit. He also mentioned that Carrollton was sending buses to the Chilli Bay Water Park weekly, despite having a new aquatic center.

Council Member Pam Jarding raised concerns about the dry weather conditions and the impending allowance of fireworks in town. Frampton stated that Fire Chief Eric Reeter would monitor the situation and issue notifications if a fireworks ban becomes necessary.

City Auditor Allison Jeffries reported that the fireworks fundraising goal had been met, with new donors contributing this year. She also noted that the city had invested in a certificate of deposit for the Street Department tractor and plans to do the same for the police vehicles, as they are expected to be available in approximately six months.

Mayor Theresa Kelly shared her experience of seeing her first driverless car in Chillicothe.

Post Views: 36

Related