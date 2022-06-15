Chillicothe City Council approve ordinances dealing with Strand Hotel and engineering services

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council approved multiple ordinances June 13th.

City Administrator Roze Frampton reports the vote was three to two on an ordinance authorizing a gift agreement with Strand Properties in regard to the donation of the historic Strand Hotel property to the city. Council members voting yes were Tom Ashbrook, Reed Dupy, and Wayne Cunningham. Council members Pam Jarding and Josh Fosdick voted no.

Unanimous approval was given to an ordinance that authorized a development agreement with Zabka Properties in regard to redevelopment of the Strand Hotel property. Frampton says the city will close on the property in the near future and be the owner of the property.

Another ordinance amended an ordinance regarding a contract with Main Street Chillicothe to increase the contractual payment by $6,000. The money is to go to the flower pot program and watering plants.

An ordinance was approved involving an agreement addendum with Allgeier, Martin, and Associates in regard to engineering services. The addendum involved a street project involving chip and seal of several streets.

Mel Gregg was reappointed to the Railroad Board.

The Chillicothe City Council promoted two police officers during an executive session. Matthew McCurry and Preston Sandner were promoted to sergeant, effective June 14th.