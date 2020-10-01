Chillicothe City Council announces sale of property

Information has been released from a Chillicothe City Council executive session on September 14th regarding real estate and personnel.

The council passed an ordinance authorizing a real estate purchase agreement with Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores, Incorporated. City Administrator Darin Chappell reported the city sold a piece of property on the southeast corner of the intersection of Highways 65 and 36 to Love’s. No sale price was provided.

Sonya Corf and Nathan Allen were also approved as “paid-by-call” for the fire department.

Both votes were four in favor and none opposed. Council Member Michael Smith was absent.

