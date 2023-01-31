Chillicothe City Council announces results of meeting held on January 30th

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council accepted a COBRA insurance contract on January 30th as well as multiple ordinances regarding contracts.

City Administrator Roze Frampton reports the maximum rate with a two percent administrative fee for COBRA is $862.59.

One ordinance extended the current contract on the industrial park farmland with Randy Price. The contract was extended to December 31st, 2023. The lease agreement is a share crop lease for farmland.

Other ordinances approved contracts with Sykes Farms for $270 per acre for cash farming operations for three years on about 229 acres at the Chillicothe Municipal Airport, Brotherton Farms for $277.50 per acre for cash farming operations for three years on around 23 acres south of U. S. Highway 36, and Brice Walker for $80 per acre for cash haying operations for one year on about 10 acres at the new industrial park along Route V.

One ordinance added a section to the city code regarding storm shelter design and construction standards. The ordinance adopted the International Code Council/National Storm Shelter Association standard for the design and construction of storm shelters code.

The council approved $32,890.64 for the Chillicothe tourism budget through the end of the fiscal year in March. Frampton notes the other part of the tourism budget will be part of the regular budget for the city.

