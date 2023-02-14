Chillicothe City Council amend city ordinance regarding marijuana

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council on February 13th approved ordinances amending the city code regarding marijuana and authorizing a contract involving bonds.

City Clerk Amy Hess reports the ordinance regarding marijuana is now similar to laws related to alcohol in how it is enforced. The change is related to recreational marijuana use in Missouri approved by voters in November.

The other ordinance authorized a contract with Gilmore and Bell, PC in regard to post-issuance disclosure compliance services for bonds and certificates of participation. The company is to ensure contracts are correct on bonds for a cost of $1,500 per year for five years.

Annual service reports were given by representatives of Main Street Chillicothe, the Grand River Multipurpose Center, and the Community Resource Center. The amount of funding the city will give to the organizations will be discussed later in the budget process. Hess says the final numbers will likely be approved in March. The budget for Chillicothe starts April 1st.

