Chillicothe City Council adds agenda item to upcoming meeting

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

An item has been added to the agenda for the Chillicothe City Council meeting on January 31st. The council will consider an ordinance in the Chillicothe Municipal Utility meeting room at 5:30 in the evening that would accept a contract addendum for engineering services associated with new industrial park land.

Other items on the agenda include an ordinance that would accept bids for asbestos removal and demolition of 1547 Bryan, 624 Cherry, and 615 Vine as well as an ordinance to amend the city code by establishing procedures and requirements to issue administrative search warrants. A date is to be set for a council workshop to discuss topics including animal ordinances and animal control.

The Chillicothe City Council meeting on January 31st is also to include a closed session for legal action, confidential and privileged communications, and employees and/or personnel.

A council workshop will be held before the regular meeting in the Chillicothe Municipal Utility meeting room on January 31st at 5 p.m. for a discussion of city finances.

Related