Chillicothe City Council address personnel matters in executive session

Local News April 13, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Chillicothe City Hall
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council took action on employee matters and real estate in an executive session on April 10th.

City Clerk Amy Hess reports Amber Murphy was hired as an E-911 dispatcher at a rate of $15.75 per hour. Her first day in the position was to be April 11th.

Nicholas Ledbetter was approved as the animal control officer at a rate of $16.50 per hour. His first day in the position was to be April 12th.

The council approved an ordinance to enter into a contract with LCHC Properties, LLC, in regard to purchasing real estate at 608 Cherry Street at a price of $40,000. Another ordinance was approved to enter into a contract with Nan Chapman regarding purchasing real estate at 614 Cherry Street at $15,000.

City Administrator Roze Frampton reports Chillicothe is getting ready to do a needs assessment of the current police station to get information on if the facility can be remodeled to suit the needs of the city or if a new facility should be built.

The properties purchased by the city are adjacent to the current law enforcement facility, and they could be used for the expansion of the current facility or the building of a new facility if needed.

Post Views: 7
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.