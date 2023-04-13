Chillicothe City Council address personnel matters in executive session

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council took action on employee matters and real estate in an executive session on April 10th.

City Clerk Amy Hess reports Amber Murphy was hired as an E-911 dispatcher at a rate of $15.75 per hour. Her first day in the position was to be April 11th.

Nicholas Ledbetter was approved as the animal control officer at a rate of $16.50 per hour. His first day in the position was to be April 12th.

The council approved an ordinance to enter into a contract with LCHC Properties, LLC, in regard to purchasing real estate at 608 Cherry Street at a price of $40,000. Another ordinance was approved to enter into a contract with Nan Chapman regarding purchasing real estate at 614 Cherry Street at $15,000.

City Administrator Roze Frampton reports Chillicothe is getting ready to do a needs assessment of the current police station to get information on if the facility can be remodeled to suit the needs of the city or if a new facility should be built.

The properties purchased by the city are adjacent to the current law enforcement facility, and they could be used for the expansion of the current facility or the building of a new facility if needed.

Related