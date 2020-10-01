Chillicothe City Council accepts city audit; adopts contract to provide mental wellness to first responders

The Chillicothe City Council on Monday evening, September 28th accepted the 2019-2020 city audit and adopted a contract with 42 CARES to provide additional mental wellness services to first responders.

City Administrator Darin Chappell reports the audit was “extraordinarily clean,” and the council is satisfied with the city’s financial position.

Chappell says counseling is provided to city employees if needed, and the city waives the deductible for the first 12 visits. The 42 CARES is an expansion of benefits and provides an additional seven counseling sessions if needed for first responders, police, firefighters, and 911 dispatchers.

Jeff Arp with the Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association presented a grant award of around $2,000 to be used for police activities.

The council approved recommendations to re-elect Scott Cady, Jennifer Lovell, and Carol Sloan to the Saint Luke’s Hospital Chillicothe Board of Directors and to re-appoint Patrice Robertson and Kirsten Mouton to the Historic Preservation Commission.

