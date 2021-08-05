Chillicothe City Administrator to present information on Civil War Battle of Wilson’s Creek

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Chillicothe City Administrator Darin Chappell will present information at the Livingston County Library of Chillicothe on the Civil War Battle of Wilson’s Creek.

A free in-person program will be in the second-floor library courtroom on August 10, 2021, at noon.

The library reports the Battle of Wilson’s Creek marked the beginning of the war in Missouri and gave control of the southwestern part of the state to the Confederates. The battle took place on August 10, 1861.

There is no registration for the presentation. Contact the Livingston County Library for more information at 660-646-0547.

