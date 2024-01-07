Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce announces annual banquet

The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual banquet later this month.

Social time at the Chillicothe Country Club will begin on January 25th at 6 p.m.

Dinner and awards will start at 7 p.m. Awards to be presented include Chamber Business of the Year, Outstanding Personal Community Service, Chamber Person of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement.

A Chillicothe version of “The Masked Singer” will be featured at 8 p.m.

The Chamber banquet on January 25th is priced at $45 per attendee or $350 for a reserved table of eight. Registration can be completed on the Chamber’s website.

For more information, contact Bridget Gudgell, the Membership and Communications Coordinator for the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce, at 660-646-4050.