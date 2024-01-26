Chillicothe Chamber Awards Banquet highlights community achievements

Share To Your Social Network

The 2023 Annual Chamber Awards Banquet was held on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at the Chillicothe Country Club. More than 120 attendees gathered to share in the recap of a noteworthy year at the Chamber, which included remarks from the outgoing Board President, Dr. Dan Wiebers, Superintendent of Chillicothe R-II Schools. Highlights from the year included the Chamber’s partnership with Green Hills Regional Planning in 2023 to create a Business Services Specialist position to serve Chillicothe and Livingston County, the establishment of the Chillicothe Area Chamber Foundation 501(c)(3), and the inception of two new community events: Spring-A-Palooza and Hornet Pride Night.

The 2024 incoming Board President, Tomie Walker, Executive Director of Main Street Chillicothe, welcomed the crowd and provided a preview of what is ahead for 2024. “The Chamber will host its second round of the PURPOSE Program in the spring, which partners local sophomores with area businesses in a job shadow program and will also kick off Leadership Chillicothe 2024. In addition to local traditions such as Chautauqua in the Park and the Holiday Parade, the Chamber will continue its efforts to support its members through informative luncheons, networking opportunities, and community endeavors,” stated Walker.

Awards for the 2023 year were given, in addition to special recognition to outgoing Chamber Board member Lauren Horsman of Puckett & Horsman, P.C., for her six years of board service. The first award, the 2023 Outstanding Personal Community Service, was awarded to Dustin Rennells of The Parlor Bakery & Café and the Grand River Historical Society. This recognition came from his selfless involvement with numerous local organizations and initiatives, including the Chillicothe Theatre Co and GRTS Hospitality Program, among many others. Next, Chillicothe Family Pharmacy was recognized as the 2023 Chamber Business of the Year for its commitment to the community through sponsorships, donations, and involvement in Chamber initiatives. The 2023 Chamber Person of the Year was awarded to Matt Hopper of Chillicothe Municipal Utilities for his support and willingness to assist with a multitude of Chamber-related projects and community events. Lastly, Ed Douglas was selected to receive the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award. His nomination spanned decades of local involvement and leadership, ranging from banking to education to tennis to Sliced Bread.

Entertainment for the 2023 Annual Chamber Banquet was provided for a second year by The Masked Singer. This fun-filled performance featured three local masked singers: Lea McLean of Shooters, The Sip, and Missouri Coffee Co; Adam Warren, Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney; and Monica Wolf of Sol Oasis. This year’s Masked Singer champion was Monica Wolf, who gave a rousing performance of Pat Benatar’s “Heartbreaker” in round one and Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” in round two.

The Chillicothe Area Chamber has a full year of initiatives and events planned to promote and support its member businesses and the surrounding community. For additional information on the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce, visit this link.

