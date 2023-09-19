Chillicothe Chamber announces 2023 Holiday Parade theme

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce announced that “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” has been chosen as the theme for the 2023 Holiday Parade. This year’s parade will be sponsored by HyVee, Sonoco, Hedrick Medical Center, United Country Graham Agency, McCoy Samples Mattingly Dental Clinic, Northwest Health Chillicothe, and Woody’s Automotive Group.

The parade is set to begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 18, 2023, in downtown Chillicothe. It will feature floats, bands, vehicles, animals, mascots, and, of course, Santa Claus. All businesses, organizations, churches, youth groups, scout troops, and schools are encouraged to participate. The 77th Annual Holiday Parade is being organized by the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce’s Parade Committee.

“Entry forms are required for parade participation,” said Crystal Narr. “This year, all entries must be submitted online. The forms can be accessed at this link.

“We are honored to host the 77th Annual Holiday Parade in the heart of Chillicothe,” stated Crystal Narr, Executive Director of the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce. “The parade is a cherished community tradition that brings joy and happiness as we kick off the holiday season. We look forward to a large turnout and encourage everyone to participate.”

Participants are asked to decorate their parade entries. Entries can opt for judged or non-judged categories. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three places in each judged category, which include businesses, youth organizations, and non-profit organizations. The entry fee is $20 if received by Friday, November 3, 2023. After that date, the fee will increase to $30 per entry through Friday, November 10.

“Additionally, we are now accepting nominations for the Holiday Parade Grand Marshal,” Narr added. “Please submit potential candidates for this local honor by emailing their names and a brief reason for their nomination to [email protected] by Friday, October 13.”

For more information about the 2023 Holiday Parade, contact the Chamber at 660-646-4050 or [email protected].

