Chillicothe business closes during police investigation

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Police Department reports a business in the 100 block of Washington Street is closed during an investigation.

Chillicothe police officers assisted multiple law enforcement agencies in serving and executing a search warrant at the business on Thursday morning, December 15th. The warrant was for alleged non-violent felony offenses, and the offenses were not for any drug or gang-related offenses.

The Chillicothe Police Department said there is no danger to the public.

The name of the business was not disclosed due to the ongoing investigation

Related