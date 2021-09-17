Chillicothe Board of Adjustments to consider two requests

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Board of Adjustments will consider variance applications for a pylon sign and enlarge a garage. The public hearings will be at the Chillicothe City Hall on October 4th at 5:30 in the evening.

One variance application is from the Midwest Sign Company to install a new pylon sign with an overall height of 51 feet versus the city allowed maximum of 40 feet at 601 Business Highway 36. Zoning Administrator Kevin Shira says the sign would be for the new Orscheln near where the former Walmart was.

The other variance application is from Mike and Tina Still to enlarge an existing garage to 816 feet versus 720 feet at 919 Calhoun Street.

