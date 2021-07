Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Board of Adjustments on July 6 approved a variance application involving 96 Virginia Avenue.

The application by Pat Scott and John Graber was to erect a deck with a roof within six feet of the property line. Zoning Administrator Kevin Shira reports no one spoke against the variance at July 6th’s public hearing.

The matter does not have to go on to the Chillicothe City Council.

