Chillicothe Arts Council begins season with “Sliced Bread Jam Bluegrass Festival”

Chillicothe Area Arts Council announces their 2018-19 Show Season begins with the “Sliced Bread Jam Bluegrass Festival” on a Saturday & Sunday, July 7th and 8th. The Festival is scheduled to celebrate the 90th year of “Sliced Bread” in Chillicothe.

Music July 7th includes the Clint Campbell family and the Petersen family with bluegrass music starting at 3 o’clock that day. The following day, Sunday, July 8th, bluegrass music continues with Rhonda Vincent and the Rage also performing at 3 o’clock. Both concerts are in the Gary Dickinson performing arts center Chillicothe.

The arts council season schedule includes nine live performances for only $60 to $65 for adults, students $30. That’s still the cost of a season ticket. Membership is open to everyone.

For details or more information, contact the Chillicothe area arts council by phone at 660 646 1173 or by email arts at Chillicothe mo dot com Mary Lou Vandevender is the arts council administrator at Chillicothe.

