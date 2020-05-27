Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce to host virtual 5K

A virtual 5K will be held in June to support the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce. The Miles Apart Virtual 5K will be held the week of June 15th through 21st.

Participants in the Miles Apart Virtual 5K can walk, jog, run, or skip. They can also complete the event on a treadmill, in the country, or on a trail.

Materials will be mailed to participants after registration. Participants of the 5K will receive a t-shirt, race medal, and runner’s bib. Children 12 years old and younger who participate in a one-mile fun run will receive a shirt.

The Miles Apart 5K will cost $35 for the 5K and $20 for the one-mile run.

Registration is due by Sunday (May 31st). Registration and other information is available at tinyurl.com/milesapart5K.

Sponsorships are available for the event June 15th through 21st. Area businesses and organizations interested sponsoring the event should contact the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce at 660-646-4050 or office@chillicothemo.com.

