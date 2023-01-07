Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce to hold annual banquet

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual banquet later this month. The meal, awards, and entertainment will be at the Chillicothe Country Club January 26th.

A social time will start at 6 o’clock that evening.

Dinner and awards will begin at 7 o’clock. Awards to be given are Person of the Year, Business of the Year, and Personal Community Service.

A Chillicothe spin-off of The Masked Singer will start at 8 o’clock.

Tickets will cost $45 each or $350 for a table of eight.

RSVP for the January 26th banquet by January 18th. Register on the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce’s website, or call the chamber at 660-646-4050.

