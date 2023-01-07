Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce to hold annual banquet

Local News January 7, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce website
The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual banquet later this month. The meal, awards, and entertainment will be at the Chillicothe Country Club January 26th.

A social time will start at 6 o’clock that evening.

Dinner and awards will begin at 7 o’clock. Awards to be given are Person of the Year, Business of the Year, and Personal Community Service.

A Chillicothe spin-off of The Masked Singer will start at 8 o’clock.

Tickets will cost $45 each or $350 for a table of eight.

RSVP for the January 26th banquet by January 18th. Register on the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce’s website, or call the chamber at 660-646-4050.

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer's interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

