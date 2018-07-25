The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers for the 34th Annual Chautauqua in the Park.

The event will include a variety of entertainment, activities, artists, crafts, and food will be held at Simpson Park in Chillicothe on September 8th and 9th.

The Chamber reports it takes nearly 150 volunteers to carry out the two-day event. Community members wishing to volunteer can sign up at THIS WEBSITE by entering their address and email address as well as by choosing volunteer times, duties, and t-shirt size.

Anyone wishing to volunteer can also reserve a spot by calling the Chamber at 660-646-4050. The deadline to sign up is August 10th.

The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce and Chillicothe Area Arts Council sponsor the Chautauqua in the Park, and Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe presents it.

Like this: Like Loading...