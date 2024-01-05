Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce banquet coming on January 25

The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual banquet on Thursday, January 25th, with social time starting to the Chillicothe Country Club at 6 o’clock in the evening.

Dinner and awards will begin at 7, with awards presented for Chamber Business of the Year, Outstanding Personal Community Service, Chamber Person of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement.

A Chillicothe spin-off of “The Masked Singer” will be at 8 o’clock.

The banquet will cost $45 per attendee or $350 for a reserved table of eight. Registration can be done through the chamber’s website.

Contact Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce Membership and Communications Coordinator Bridget Gudgell at (660) 646-4050 for more information.