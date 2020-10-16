Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the theme for its 74th Annual Holiday Parade will be “Home for the Holidays.”

Chamber Executive Director Crystal Narr explains the theme was selected because the Chamber knows it is important to keep traditions alive while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. She notes the parade route will allow space for social distancing or for viewers to watch from parked vehicles.

The parade will begin in Downtown Chillicothe the morning of November 21st at 10 o’clock. It will include floats, bands, vehicles, animals, mascots, and Santa.

Businesses, organizations, churches, youth groups, scout troops, and schools are encouraged to have entries in the parade. Parade participants are asked to decorate their entries and are expected follow health guidelines.

Participants can choose to enter judged or non-judged categories. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three places in each judged category, which include businesses, youth organizations, and non-profit organizations.

Entry forms will be required for parade entry. Entries should sign up at tinyurl.com/2020 parade entry. It will cost $20 for each entry if received by November 6th. After that date, the fee will be $30.

Contact the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce for more information on the Holiday Parade on November 21st at 660-646-4050 or office@chillicothemo.com.

