Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce announces “Candy Land Christmas” chosen as 2022 Holiday Parade theme

The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce announces that “Candy Land Christmas” has been chosen as the 2022 Holiday Parade theme. The Holiday Parade this year will be sponsored by HyVee, Sonoco, United Country Graham Agency, Liberty Utilities, McCoy Samples Mattingly Dental Clinic, Woody’s Automotive Group & Northwest Health Chillicothe.

The parade will begin at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in downtown Chillicothe and will include floats, bands, vehicles, animals, mascots, and, of course, Santa. All businesses, organizations, churches, youth groups, scout troops, and schools are encouraged to have an entry for the parade. The 76th Annual Holiday Parade is organized by the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce through its Parade Committee.

“Entry forms are required for parade entry,” according to Crystal Narr. “This year, all entries will be entered online. Those can be accessed at tinyurl.com/2022ParadeEntry. Additional questions may be directed to the Chamber at 660-646-4050.”

“We are honored to be hosting the 76th annual Holiday Parade in the heart of Chillicothe this year,” stated Crystal Narr, Executive Director of the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce. “The parade is yet another community tradition that people look forward to each year. It brings such joy and happiness as we kick off holiday festivities. As always, we look forward to having many entries from our area to entertain parade attendees & encourage everyone to participate.”

All participants are asked to decorate their parade entry. Entries can choose to be in judged or non-judged categories. Cash prizes are awarded to the top three places in each judged category. The judged categories are businesses, youth organizations, and non-profit organizations. Entry is $20 if received by Friday, November 4, 2022. After that date, a $30 fee will be charged for each entry through Friday, November 11th. For more information, contact the Chamber at 660-646-4050 or [email protected]