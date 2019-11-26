Chillicothe Area Chamber celebrates the 10th Annual Small Business Saturday

Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce announced today that, as a member of the

American Express Neighborhood Champion Program, will host an event as part of Small Business Saturday, which takes place on this Saturday, Nov 30. Created by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday celebrates the impact small businesses have on communities across the country.

This year’s celebration is the 10th Annual Small Business Saturday, marking a decade of support from American Express for local business owners. Since it started in 2010, consumers have reported spending an estimated $103 billion across all Small Business Saturdays combined. 1 That’s $103 billion toward helping communities thrive, spent over just nine days alone.

In order to drive shoppers to Shop Small® this Nov 30, the Chillicothe Area Chamber is participating in the American Express® Neighborhood Champion Program to spotlight small businesses and the impact they have on communities. An average of two-thirds of every dollar ($0.67) spent at a small business in the U.S. stays in that local community.2 That means shopping small could help bring things like better schools, smoother roads, and new jobs to neighborhoods across the country.

“We encourage all area social media users to ‘like’ Small Business Saturday in Chillicothe to see all of the amazing small businesses that are participating in #shopchillicothe this Saturday, November 30th,” said Crystal Narr, executive director of the Chillicothe Area Chamber. “Each business will be sharing their store information on that page all week leading up to Saturday’s big shopping event.”

Merchants and consumers can learn more about National Small Business Saturday and how to get involved by visiting ShopSmall.com

