Chillicothe Area Arts Council to host karaoke contest

The Chillicothe Area Arts Council will host a karaoke contest on three Mondays in August

Area residents of any age can participate in the contest at the Grand River Multipurpose Center of Chillicothe on August 8th, 15th, and 22nd from 5 to 6 pm. Participants choose two songs to sing. Soloists, duets, and trios will be accepted. Friends of the Arts members will be judges. The entry fee is $5.00 per person.

Cash prizes will be awarded with $100 offered for first place, $75 for second, and $50 for third place. The top 10 winners of the karaoke contest will appear on stage at Chautauqua in the Park in Simpson Park in Chillicothe on September 11th.

Call Chillicothe Area Arts Council Administrator Mary Lou VanDeventer Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm to be assigned a time to audition at 660-646-1173.