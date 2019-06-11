Chillicothe Area Arts Council to host free concert by Clint Campbell Family

The Chillicothe Area Arts Council sponsors a free concert by the Clint Campbell Family at the Farmers Market in Chillicothe next week.

Arts Council Administrator Mary Lou VanDeventer says the group from Bosworth will perform bluegrass and gospel music near the courthouse in Chillicothe the morning of June 22nd at 10 o’clock.

The Clint Campbell Family has performed at Sliced Bread Jam Bluegrass Festival and Chautauqua in Chillicothe.

Contact the Chillicothe Area Arts Council for more information at 660-646-1173.