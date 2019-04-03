Chillicothe Area Arts Council to feature The Morton Sisters

April 3, 2019
Morton Sisters Marshal Missouri Group

The Chillicothe Area Arts Council’s final show of the 2018-2019 season will feature the Morton Sisters.

The trio with tight three-part harmonies will perform at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center of Chillicothe the afternoon April 14th at 3 o’clock. The box office will open at 2 o’clock.

Arts Council Administrator Mary Lou VanDeventer says the Morton Sisters will “take you back to the sounds of the Andrews, McGuire, and Lennon sisters”.

Tickets cost $15.00 for adults and $5.00 for students. Season ticket holders will be admitted for free with their season ticket.

 

