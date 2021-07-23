Chillicothe Area Arts Council presents pianists Betty Preston Steele and Jamie Pauls in concert

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Area Arts Council will present pianists Betty Preston Steele and Jamie Pauls in concert.

“Together Again” will be held at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center of Chillicothe on August 1 at 3 p.m. The box office will open at 2 o’clock. The performance will include different music genres. Adult tickets are $15, and student tickets are $5. Season ticket holders are free with their season tickets.

Contact the Chillicothe Area Arts Council Office for more information on the August 1st piano concert at 660-646-1173.

