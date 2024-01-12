Chillicothe announces warming center locations for residents

Chillicothe Fire Chief Eric Reeter has recently announced the availability of several warming centers across Livingston County. These centers, established to provide relief to residents during cold weather conditions, include the Livingston County Health Center, Grand River YMCA, Livingston County Library, and Calvary Baptist Church.

Livingston County Warming Center Details:

Livingston County Health Center: Open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Grand River YMCA: Open Monday to Thursday from 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Fridays from 5 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Livingston County Library: Open Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Calvary Baptist Church: Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., and during service times on Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

These centers are part of the community’s ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and comfort of its residents during harsh winter conditions.