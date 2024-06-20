Chillicothe announces street closures for June and July events

Share To Your Social Network

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples has announced the approved street closings for the remainder of June and July, affecting several key events.

The first closure is scheduled for June 28th, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., to accommodate the Sliced Bread Concert at Silver Moon Plaza. During this time, Webster Street will be closed from Locust Street to Washington Street.

Following this, Webster Street will again be closed from Locust to Washington on June 29th from 7:50 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. for the Sliced Bread Day YMCA 5K, also at Silver Moon Plaza.

Further closures on June 29th will affect First Street, east of the intersection in front of Plowman’s and Wabash, and Elm Street, north of the intersection in front of the Sliced Bread Building. These streets will be closed from noon to 6:30 p.m. for additional Sliced Bread Day activities.

The Chillicothe Lions Club Car Show Cruise Night on July 19th will necessitate multiple street closures. Washington Street from Third Street to Highway 190, Park Lane, Fairway Drive, and Country Club Drive will be closed from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. An area near the courthouse, including Webster, Jackson, and Locust Streets, will also be closed from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Post Views: 0

Related