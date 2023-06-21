Chillicothe Animal Control receives AKC Reunite Pet Scanner Grant

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Chillicothe Animal Control Officer Nicholas Leadbetter has received an AKC Reunite Pet Scanner Grant. The grant provided Chillicothe Animal Control with a universal pet identification chip reader. Animal control notes the chip reader will allow animal control to locate a possible owner of a missing animal faster and more efficiently.

Chillicothe Animal Control reports a microchip contains a unique identification number specific to a pet, so an owner can be contacted when his or her pet is located. The microchip is about the size of a grain of rice and contains a small antenna that can only be read by a microchip scanner used by veterinarians, shelters, and animal control. Animal control notes it is not a GPS or tracking device because it has no power source.

Chillicothe Animal Control reports AKC Reunite is the country’s largest nonprofit pet microchip and recovery service. Its mission is to reunite lost pets with their families. The nonprofit provides local animal shelters, animal control officers, and emergency relief during natural disasters.

Chillicothe Animal Control suggests pet owners get their animals microchipped and registered with the specific company that they chose. Pet owners are also asked to register their animals with the City of Chillicothe to help with locating the pet owners if the animals go missing.

Questions should be directed to the Chillicothe Animal Control Office at the Chillicothe Police Department.

Related