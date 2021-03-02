Chillicothe and Dawn firefighters respond to grass fire

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Approximately 30 acres of grass and timber burned in a grass fire at an address of 22612 LIV 447 on March 2nd. Chillicothe Fire Captain Derrick Allen reports the fire department arrived on the scene with a brush truck and a brush UTV.

Allen says firefighters used leaf blowers, rakes, and about 100 gallons of water to extinguish the fire, along with the Dawn Fire Department, who assisted at the fire and supplied a brush UTV. A landowner also helped fight the fire. An incident report from the Chillicothe Fire Department did not identify the landowner.

The fire appeared to be accidentally started and spread from high wind. No structures were affected.

The Chillicothe Fire Department was at the scene for about one hour.

Related