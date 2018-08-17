Chillicothe Advisory Boards to meet next week

The Chillicothe Parks and Recreation, Tree, and Railroad Advisory Boards will meet next week with each meeting held at the Chillicothe City Hall.

The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will discuss a Shaffer Park shade structure at its meeting Monday evening at 6 o’clock. The agenda also includes an update on the Chilli Bay Water Park.

The Tree Advisory Board’s meeting will follow Monday evening at 6:45 with an agenda that includes Simpson Park trees.

The Chillicothe Railroad Advisory Board will meet Tuesday evening at 5:15.

