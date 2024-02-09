Chillicothe 911 and Airport Advisory boards set to meet

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe/Livingston County 911 and Chillicothe Municipal Airport Advisory boards are scheduled to meet next week. Both meetings will take place at the Chillicothe City Hall on February 13.

The 911 Advisory Board is set to discuss the 911 dispatch center and staffing at 11 a.m. Additionally, any issues related to the 911 service will be addressed during this time.

Following that, the Municipal Airport Advisory Board will convene at 5:15 p.m. on the same day. The meeting’s agenda features a report from Airport Manager Toby Calivere.

