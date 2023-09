Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Chillicothe/Livingston County 911 Advisory Board will discuss issues with 911. The board will meet at the Chillicothe City Hall on October 3rd at 11 a.m.

Other items on the agenda include a recent Criminal Justice Information System conference, the 911 dispatch center and staffing, the new call taker position, and the communication center’s operations.

