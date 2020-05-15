Chilli Bay Water Park in Chillicothe announces plans for opening

There are plans to open the Chilli Bay Water Park in Chillicothe this season despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The pool is scheduled to open on Memorial Day.

Chillicothe Parks Director Josh Norris says the season will look “very different” with policies in place to help follow social distancing guidelines.

Only season pass holders will be admitted each day from 1 o’clock to 2:50. General admission will be allowed to enter at 3 o’clock. The pool’s hours will run Monday through Thursday from 1 to 7 o’clock and Friday through Sunday from 1 to 6 o’clock. Season pass holders can stay the whole time each day or leave at 3 o’clock.

Norris notes extra staff will be on duty to sanitize touchpoints and restrooms. Employees who have to clean areas will be required to wear personal protection equipment, including gloves.

Extra guards will help monitor the facility to make sure individuals are following guidelines. Lifeguards will not be required to wear masks, as Norris says an insurance company identified that as a safety concern. However, other staff members will wear masks when necessary.

Other precautions to be taken include installing plexiglass shields in various places and employees being temperature checked daily. If an employee has a fever, he or she will be sent home and asked to talk to a doctor before returning to work.

There is no plan to limit the number of individuals at the facility at this time, but Norris is checking on that matter with the Livingston County Health Department. He does not foresee too many individuals being at the facility at one time.

Items sold at the concession stand will be reduced to mainly those that are prepackaged and can be quickly given to customers. That way individuals will not have to wait in line for long periods of time.

Norris is looking into holding swim lessons. He notes the possibility of swim lessons being held depends on Phase 2 of reopening the state.

Season passes for the Chilli Bay Water Park can be purchased before the pool opens May 25th. Passes will be sold at the facility Saturday from 2 to 6 o’clock, Wednesday from 11 to 3 o’clock, and May 23rd from 2 to 6 o’clock.

A season pass for a group of four costs $225, with each additional individual at $60. An individual season pass costs $110. Punch passes are $65 for 13 punches. Daily admission costs $10 for adults, $6 for kindergarten through 12th grade, $1 for prekindergarten, and $5 for seniors, military members, or members of a group of 15 or more.

More information can be obtained by visiting the Chilli Bay Water Park Facebook page or by calling the pool at 660-646-6107 and leaving a message.

