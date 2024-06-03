Chilli Bay Water Park closed for repairs on June 5, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

For essential repairs, Chilli Bay Water Park will be closed all day on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. This closure will affect all scheduled activities, including morning and evening water walks and lap swim sessions.

Maintenance crews will be working to replace the family slide pad, which was recently delivered. The slide pad was ordered in early February 2024 and was initially scheduled for delivery in the first week of April. However, the manufacturer did not meet this deadline, causing a delay in delivery until late last week.

The installation will require partially draining the pool, allowing cure time, and refilling the pool. This process is expected to take approximately 24 hours.

The water park will resume normal operations early Thursday morning, just in time to host the first Summer School Pool Party of the season.

