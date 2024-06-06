Chilli Arts Opry to feature local band and vocalists on June 15

Share To Your Social Network

The next Chilli Arts Opry will feature the Opry Band and vocalists. Doors at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center in Chillicothe will open on June 15 at 6 p.m., and the show will start at 7 p.m.

The Chillicothe Area Arts Council will present the show. Arts Council Administrator Mary Lou VanDeventer commented on the event.

VanDeventer notes that the Chilli Arts Opry is held monthly, except in August and December, with 10 shows each year.

Tickets for the June 15 show will cost $15 for adults and $10 for students in kindergarten through college.

For more information, contact the Chillicothe Area Arts Council Office at 660-646-1173.

