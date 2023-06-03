Chilhowee man injured in attempt to dodge deer on Highway 65

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Chilhowee resident sustained minor injuries when he attempted to avoid a deer in the roadway south of Chillicothe on Saturday morning, June 3rd.

An ambulance transported 20-year-old Brison Hornback to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

The car traveled north on Highway 65 before the deer entered the road south of Route H. The vehicle ran off the left side of the road, struck a ditch, and hit the utility pole before coming to rest on its wheels.

The car was totaled and Hornback was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

