Children’s Advocacy Center Champagne and Diamonds event set for April 14

The North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center will hold an event to raise money for services provided to children who have experienced abuse.

The Eighth Annual Champagne and Diamonds will be at the Chillicothe Elks Lodge the night of April 14th. Development Coordinator Adria Moore says that a social hour starts at 5 o’clock, and a dinner begins at 6 o’clock. The event will include a 50/50 raffle, a game, and a live auction with about 35 items or baskets and there will also be a drawing for jewelry from sponsor Lauhoff Jewelry.

Moore explains attendees buy champagne glasses, and a number is drawn after all the glasses are gone noting whoever’s number matches will win the jewelry.

Tickets for the event cost $40 per couple or $25 per person and only 200 seats are available. Call the North Central Missouri Child Advocacy Center at 660-359-2874 to purchase tickets or for more information.

