Join the Livingston County Library Children’s Department for an afternoon of “Kids and Canvases: Silhouette Art” on November 14, 2019, at 4:00 pm.

Children ages 8-12 will make a one of a kind painting using a silhouette. All supplies will be provided, however, registration is required so that the correct number of supplies can be provided. Registration is now open.

For more information about this program or to register for this event, contact the Children’s Department at 660-646-0563.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares