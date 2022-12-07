Chick-fil-A Supply to open new distribution center in Maryland Heights, Missouri investing $16 million and creating more than 60 new jobs

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Chick-fil-A Supply, LLC, a subsidiary and distribution service provider of Chick-fil-A, Inc., announced today it will open a new distribution center in Maryland Heights, investing $16 million and creating more than 60 new jobs. The 100,000-square-foot facility will be used to serve more than 40 Chick-fil-A restaurants across the St. Louis area.

“Our state’s strategic position in the middle of America makes it a top location for leading companies like Chick-fil-A Supply,” said Governor Mike Parson. “With low taxes, a strong workforce, and cutting-edge innovation in food science, Missouri can compete with any state in the country. We’re thrilled Chick-fil-A Supply is succeeding in our state and look forward to seeing its continued growth.”

As a subsidiary of Chick-fil-A, Chick-fil-A Supply ensures restaurants have the food and products they need while staying on the cutting edge of delivery service technology. The company announced its first full-scale distribution center in 2020. The new Maryland Heights facility, located in Riverport Trade Center, will be Chick-fil-A Supply’s fourth location in the country.

“Our newest investment in the St. Louis area provides us the opportunity to grow our business and uniquely serve our franchise Operators, licensees, and their teams across the region,” said Josh Grote, Executive Director of Chick-fil-A Supply. “It’s exciting for us to expand our operation and create jobs that we know will attract exceptional talent from Missouri’s diverse and skilled workforce.”

The St. Louis region’s history of innovation in agriculture and food science, in addition to its skilled and diverse workforce, played a key role in Chick-fil-A Supply’s decision to locate in Maryland Heights. The company expects the new facility to be operational in 2023.

“Chick-fil-A Supply’s new facility is an exciting addition to our state’s growing distribution industry,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “Thanks to our state’s strengths and help from our partners, this company is creating jobs and improving lives. We look forward to the positive impact and new opportunities this project will deliver for the St. Louis region.”

For this expansion, Chick-fil-A Supply will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The company is also receiving assistance from Missouri One Start, a division of the Department of Economic Development. Missouri One Start assists eligible businesses with their recruitment and training needs.

Chick-fil-A Supply, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chick-fil-A, Inc., is an innovative distribution service provider focused on understanding and meeting the unique needs of Chick-fil-A® restaurants. Chick-fil-A Supply ensures restaurants have the food and products they need through a seamless delivery experience that extends the Chick-fil-A culture of care.

To learn more about Chick-fil-A Supply, visit the Chick-fil-A supply website.

