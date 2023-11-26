Chevy Cavalier collides with trash truck on Highway 5, south of Marceline, injuring two

An accident occurred on Highway 5, approximately three miles south of Marceline in Chariton County, on the afternoon of November 25, 2023. The incident involved a 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier, driven by a 16-year-old girl from Brookfield, Missouri, and a 2015 Freightliner trash truck driven by Adam C. Heller, a 37-year-old man from Green City, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Chevrolet was heading eastbound when it pulled into the path of the northbound Freightliner, leading to the collision. The Chevrolet sustained total damage and was towed by Precision Towing, while the Freightliner suffered moderate damage but was driven from the scene.

The teenage driver of the Chevrolet, whose name has been withheld due to her juvenile status, was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. She suffered serious injuries and was transported by Chariton County Ambulance to the University of Missouri Hospital. Also in the Chevrolet was Corbin L. Cochrell, a 26-year-old man from Marceline, Missouri. Cochrell, who was also wearing a seat belt, sustained serious injuries and was likewise transported to the University of Missouri Hospital.

The driver of the Freightliner, Mr. Heller, was not using a seat belt at the time of the accident. There were no reports of his injuries.

The accident was attended by Trooper Billings of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, along with the Chariton County Sheriff’s Department, Marceline Fire Department, and Marceline EMS.