Chevrolet Malibu strikes guardrail on I-35 injuring Cameron man

Local News November 26, 2023November 26, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Chevy Malibu accident or crash news graphic
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

A Cameron, Missouri, man sustained minor injuries in an early morning crash on Interstate 35, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The accident occurred northbound at mile marker 48.6, approximately four miles south of Cameron, at 7:35 a.m. on November 25, 2023.

Johnny F. Templeton, 45, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu when he lost control of the vehicle. The car traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking the end of a guardrail.  After the impact, the Chevrolet spun back onto the road and came to rest on its wheels in the right lane of travel.

Templeton, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, was transported by Cameron Ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

The Chevrolet Malibu was extensively damaged and was towed from the scene by Scotty’s Towing Service.

Trooper T.N. Garton investigated the crash, receiving assistance from Trooper D. M. Wilburn.

Post Views: 87
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.