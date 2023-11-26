Chevrolet Malibu strikes guardrail on I-35 injuring Cameron man

A Cameron, Missouri, man sustained minor injuries in an early morning crash on Interstate 35, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The accident occurred northbound at mile marker 48.6, approximately four miles south of Cameron, at 7:35 a.m. on November 25, 2023.

Johnny F. Templeton, 45, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu when he lost control of the vehicle. The car traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking the end of a guardrail. After the impact, the Chevrolet spun back onto the road and came to rest on its wheels in the right lane of travel.

Templeton, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, was transported by Cameron Ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

The Chevrolet Malibu was extensively damaged and was towed from the scene by Scotty’s Towing Service.

Trooper T.N. Garton investigated the crash, receiving assistance from Trooper D. M. Wilburn.