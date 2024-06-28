Chesterfield man sentenced to 19 months in prison for stealing mail

Share To Your Social Network

U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk sentenced Christopher Ali Pate to 19 months in prison for mail theft in Chesterfield, Missouri. Pate, 32, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to one felony count of mail theft. His co-defendant, Eryk Campbell, 28, pleaded guilty to the same charge in February.

The two men were involved in stealing mail from multiple mailboxes in Chesterfield on August 28, 2023, under Pate’s direction. After the theft, they drove to a gas station in St. Louis. When a police vehicle arrived at the gas station, Pate and Campbell fled, discarding stolen mail as they drove away.

Campbell was sentenced to six months in prison and 16 months of supervised release.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cort VanOstran prosecuted the case.

