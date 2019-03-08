Cheryl Hamilton named Wright Memorial Hospital Employee of the Quarter

Cheryl Hamilton, a licensed practical nurse at Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic in Princeton, was honored as the hospital’s Employee of the Quarter for first quarter 2019. Steve Schieber, Chief Executive Officer, presented the award to Hamilton at a ceremony held in her honor on March 7.

The Employee of the Quarter Award recognizes an employee who provides exemplary service, going beyond the call of duty to support fellow employees or to comfort or assist patients and their families.

In her nomination form, Hamilton’s co-workers said, “Cheryl is always willing to help out wherever she is needed no matter the situation. She makes patients light up whenever she is around. Cheryl always takes the time to explain when patients ask questions, no matter how busy she is. She is currently learning to speak Spanish on their own so she can better communicate with our Spanish speaking patients. She is the perfect example of what a Saint Luke’s employee should be.”

In recognition of the award, Hamilton received an Employee of the Quarter certificate, the parking space of her choice for three months, three eStore vouchers, a gift certificate to the hospital gift shop, her name posted on the Employee of the Quarter wall plaque, and acknowledgement in the local media and hospital employee intranet.