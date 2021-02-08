Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Light snow and periods of freezing drizzle create slippery road conditions through the evening hours.

Though minimal accumulation is anticipated, the Missouri Department of Transportation warns that glazing of the pavement along with bitterly cold temperatures could impact travel along the I-44 and I-70 corridors today especially during the evening peak traffic times in the eastern half of the state.

Chemicals used to treat the roads lose their effectiveness in the bitterly cold temperatures that are expected to remain through much this week. Any thawing that occurs during daylight hours will likely refreeze overnight causing patches of black ice and slippery road conditions, particularly on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses. Slow down and allow yourself extra time when you must drive.

Check all current Missouri road conditions on the Traveler Information Map, or through MoDOT’s smartphone app, available for iPhone and Android phones.

Road conditions and warnings from MoDOT can be obtained by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative.

Related