The 35th Annual Chautauqua in the Park will be held September 7-8, 2019 at Simpson Park in Chillicothe, Missouri. This annual event, sponsored by the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce and the Chillicothe Area Arts Council, and presented by Hedrick Medical Center, has a wide variety of entertainment, activities, artists, crafts, and food.

“This annual event is widely attended and we do everything within our means to make sure it goes off without a hitch,” according to Crystal Narr, Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. “A big factor in making that happen is ensuring we have volunteers to cover the many different aspects of the event.”

It takes nearly 150 volunteers over the course of the weekend to carry out the two-day event. There are still several spots available for community members seeking a community volunteer opportunity. The Chamber is using an online sign-up that is simple to use. First, go to the Chautauqua website, then enter your email address and choose your volunteer times/duties along with t-shirt size. You may also call the Chamber to reserve your spot at 660-646- 4050. The deadline date to sign up is Friday, August 9, 2019.

“All registered volunteers will receive a complimentary event t-shirt and an email reminder closer to the event date,” stated Narr. “We appreciate all of the community support we receive for the Chautauqua and hope that people will want to be a part of such a great annual tradition in Chillicothe.”

Call the Chillicothe Area Chamber at 660-646-4050 with any questions or for assistance in signing up as a volunteer.